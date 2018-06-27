Tramore gets a mention in the 'most Irish summer song of all time' from 2 Johnnies

Trips to Tramore get a mention in a new song from an Irish comic duo which has already been billed as the most "Irish summer song of all time".

The latest single from the 2 Johnnies 'Summer Tune' namechecks holidays in Tramore, farmer tans and the holy grail - the weeks of freedom following the Leaving Cert. Don't forget the obligatory 'grand stretch in the evening' salute, Wexford strawberries, a trip to Electric Picnic as well as a reference to Italia 90 and it seems the boys have cracked the code to the ultimate summer anthem.

This offering has already gone down a storm with fans online and is primed to take the title of 'song of the summer' having clocked up over 20,000 views online within two hours of going live.

"Summer Tune" is available to download now from itunes.

